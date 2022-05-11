Former MP Tjan Poghosyan thinks that by publishing the facts about the election bribes distributed by the opposition and the money given to the protesters, they want to stop their struggle.

“But if brute force was used and the struggle was extinguished, we will have a circle of repressions in our internal life. “And the biggest danger in the outside world is that our enemies will do their best to sign documents that will be in the interests of Azerbaijan and Turkey, which will cause irreversible losses to our national interests,” he told A1 +.

Togh Poghosyan is also sure that the issue of the enclaves was almost forgotten, so to speak, but reminded the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan in his recent statements that there was no discussion about it with the Azerbaijani side. According to him, that is why yesterday Azerbaijan made a response statement that Armenia will return 7 enclaves from Tavush region – Tigranakert.

Referring to the statement of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan that “at the moment we do not have any legal justification that there was ever a de jure Azerbaijani enclave in the territory of Armenia,” he said. “Dear Edmon, instead of saying, publish the text.”

