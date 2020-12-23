The analysts at TheStreet have upgraded the rating of RTLR from ‘d’ to a ‘c-’ in one of their research reports that was issued last Monday. According to reports, there have been quite a few brokerage firms that have commented on the stocks of this company.

The Quarterly Earnings of RTLR

Zacks Investment Research has already increased the shares of RTLR from a rating of ‘sell’ to a rating of ‘hold’ in one of their research reports that were published on the 23rd of October. The Royal Bank of Canada has also confirmed the rating of ‘buy’ on the stocks of the company in an August 28th research report. Wells Fargo & Company has also increased the shares of the company from a rating of ‘equal weight’ to a rating of ‘overweight’, along with a price target of $10 on the stocks of RTLR. Scotiabank has also lowered the shares of the company from a rating of ‘outperform’ to a rating of ‘sector perform’ with a target price of $10 on the company’s stock. Finally ValuEngine, too, increased the shares of the company from a rating of ‘sell’ to ‘hold’.

There have been eleven analysts who have provided the stocks with a rating of ‘hold’, while four of them have given it a rating of ‘buy’. The consensus rating for RTLR is ‘Hold’, while the target price is $9.05.

The shares of RTLR traded at $9.79 last Monday. The current ratio of the company is 0.61, with the debt to equity ratio set at 0.44. The market cap of the firm is $1.49 billion, with a PEG ratio of 0.21, and a PE ratio of 11.38. The moving average of the firm over 50 days is $8.51, while the moving average of the firm over 200 days is $8.06. The year low for the firm is $2.90, while the year high is about $18.41.