‘These women aren’t victims’: director turns the spotlight on garment workers | Global development

Rubaiyat Hossain’s newest movie, Made in Bangladesh, opens with a scene of pure, visceral panic: younger garment workers trapped in a burning manufacturing facility. Alarms blare, women scream and smoke fills the stairwells.

“A fire or a building collapse is every garment worker’s greatest fear,” says Hossain. When filming the scene, the women seen desperately working for his or her lives didn’t want a lot path.

“Most of the extras we used were former garment workers who had lost their jobs so they had lived out this moment in their imaginations themselves many times when they were at work; it was a risk they all knew came with the job. The emotion they were conveying was very raw and very real.”

The manufacturing facility ground of a garment manufacturing facility in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is the background for Hossain's third characteristic movie, at present being screened online as a part of the Human Rights movie competition.









Director Rubaiyat Hossain, who primarily based the movie on interviews with lots of of garment workers. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI



It tells the story of Shimu Akhtar, performed by Rikita Nandini Shimu, a younger girl making garments for western clothes corporations whose indignation at the working situations she is compelled to endure leads her to attempt to unionise the manufacturing facility.

Akhtar’s rage at the remedy of herself and her co-workers by a manufacturing facility administration that refuses to pay them, and the manufacturers that make straightforward earnings off their low cost labour, is the driving pressure of the movie.

“I wanted to show that if you grow up in a society where you are pushed and shoved around and told you are not enough, you are going to grow up very angry inside,” Hossain says. “At some point that rage will come out but I wanted to show that it can be a driving force for change.”

Hossain is one in every of Bangladesh’s few female film-maker to have damaged via to the worldwide competition circuit. Made in Bangladesh, like her different work, focuses on the struggles and intimate relationships of Bangladeshi women pushing towards the constraints of their home and public lives. Her first characteristic, Meherjaan, was banned in cinemas in Bangladesh for its critique of nationalism and anti-war narrative. Her second, Under Construction, gained worldwide accolades for its depiction of the unravelling of a middle-class Bangladeshi marriage.

When writing Made in Bangladesh, Hossain says she wished to smash via the stereotype of the poor, exploited manufacturing facility employee. “I wanted to show that these women are active agents, fighting for their rights and demanding to be heard,” she says. “Too many people think of Bangladeshi women as victims sitting behind a sewing machine, but it is thanks to female garment workers that Bangladesh is now a middle-income country. And these young women are not victims, they are often feisty, young, spirited women who are fearless and brave. All that beauty and dignity had to be the starting point of this film.”

Hossain primarily based her movie on the tales of lots of of garment workers she interviewed over the three years she spent researching and writing the script. The character of Akhtar relies on the life of Daliya Akhter, one in every of the first women to begin a garment workers’ union in 2013.

“Daliya’s story spoke in so many ways to the struggles women still face, both here in Bangladesh and across the world, to be treated and respected as workers,” she says.

Hossain says that anger has been a defining factor of her personal life. “I always remember that about being small, the feeling that being a girl wasn’t enough,” she says. “From a young age me and my sister were always being asked when we would get a brother and become a proper family and the anger I felt at that only became clear when I started making films.”

Hossain used an nearly completely feminine crew when taking pictures Made in Bangladesh, together with as a lot of her countrywomen as doable. ‘There are few opportunities for women to make films, there are no fully equipped film schools, in meetings I’m all the time the solely girl in the room,” she says. “But this is changing. For this movie I couldn’t find a Bangladeshi woman director of photography but one day I will.”

Hossain’s depiction of life as a Bangladeshi garment employee can be damning of the relentless downwards strain exerted by the world style business on the workers at the backside of their provide chains.

“There has been a lot of effort made by fashion brands to distance themselves from the women who make their clothes,” says Hossain. In one scene the women calculate that they make greater than 1,600 T-shirts a day, but two or three will probably be offered for extra money than they make in a month.

She is aghast at the devastation wreaked on the garment industries not simply in Bangladesh however in different international locations throughout the world south by the Covid-19 virus. “We’ve seen brands cancel over $3bn of orders in just Bangladesh,” she says. “Factories are closing and people are losing their jobs. They can’t get paid if the brands don’t pay. If they go into work they are not safe from the virus.”

As workers throughout the garment sector warn that the virus is offering cowl for union busting, she says this have to be a turning level.

“People always say after they’ve seen my film, I’ll never buy clothes from Bangladesh, but this isn’t the answer,” she says.

“The answer is that the women are respected and bad conditions not tolerated. Only a tiny percentage of Bangladeshi factories are unionised. These jobs have the potential to redefine life for young women in Bangladesh and the struggle of garment workers to be able to collectively work towards realising their rights must be supported by everyone who wears the clothes they make.”

Made in Bangladesh may be seen on-line till 5 June 2020 as a part of the Human Rights Watch Film Festival