The water scavenger beetle Regimbartia attenuata isn’t understood for much.

The household of beetles they’re part of can be bugs in fish hatcheries, and they’re well matched to the damp tropics.

But now, R. attenuata is providing this beetle clan a brand-new specialty– thanks to the capability to rapidly wiggle its escape of a frog butt after being consumed.

“Here, I report active escape of the marine beetle R. attenuata from the vents of 5 frog types by means of the gastrointestinal system,” Kobe University ecologist Shinji Sugiura composes in a new paper.

“Although adult beetles were easily eaten by frogs, 90 percent of swallowed beetles were excreted within six hours after being eaten and, surprisingly, were still alive.”

In what needs to be one of the weirdest speculative setups we have actually seen in a while, Sugiura took R. attenuata and black-spotted pond frogs (Pelophylax nigromaculatus), positioned them in a laboratory, let the frogs consume the beetles, and after that taped for how long it took the beetles to emerge from … the other end.

And appearance, they were quick. When Sugiura put wax on the beetles’ legs (for that reason stopping them from moving) they took in between 38 and 150 hours to be absorbed and ultimately excreted. Those little people did not make it through the experience.

But when the beetles were consumed with all their motion professors undamaged, …