These two things should give people hope, according to Fauci

Pfizer Chairman andChief Executive Officer Dr Albert Bourla stated the continuous scientific trial for a Covid -19 vaccine has actually registered about 23,000 individuals, and some are currently getting the 2nd dosage of the vaccine.

Pfizer “should be able to have enough events to say, if the product works or not” by the end of October, Bourla stated, speaking on Thursday to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

“We have already worked on the rest of the file,” he stated, indicating if the vaccine works, “we are going to start submitting to the FDA, on a rolling base.”

Bourla stated if they are able to identify the vaccine is safe and reliable “in the October time frame,” the business might “submit immediately for approval.”

Pfizer remains in the “very advanced stage” of the scientific trial, Bourla stated, verifying that since the other day, 23,000 clients were registered into the research study. Pfizer is intending to enlist 30,000 clients in the Phase 3 trial.