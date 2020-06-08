These Riots Were An Act Of War Against Our Republic

What we see happening not just in America but around the globe before these riots were the massive exhibition of a “rebellion against God.”

Americans of each and every color have to stand together against the evil the Left is doing. We need to judge people, perhaps not by along with of the skin, but by the content of their character. Martin Luther King Jr. could be so very disappointed with what is happening. The Left has replaced his dream with a nightmare. The irony is that the people that will suffer most because of all of this are the poorest members of the African American community. The Left doesn’t care, as long as they get their votes.

DEMOCRATS HAVE NOW BEEN WORKING ONLY AT THAT FOR A WHILE

It has taken above 100 years for the last military wing of the Democrats to attain obscurity finally. It will likely take that long for that one. I am perhaps not that old, but I actually do remember reading about the KKK and the havoc they practiced. It had run its course even then and was on its way directly into only being recognized by what exactly is written about it.

We are still in the stage where ANTIFA is practicing domestic terrorism as a means of moving support to their preferred candidates. However, just like the rise of the Klan following the stunning defeat of Democrat policies following the Civil War, these tactics are only used and effective when the political entity employing them has been defeated and is struggling to keep a hang on power.

It doesn’t look like it now once we are in the midst of history being made, and there is still a possibility they could win, nonetheless it is a long shot. The Democrats defeated in the 1800s maintained regional power for many years by way of a similar form of violence and rhetoric. The same you can do here, with the power regions being in the cities and towns instead of the agricultural south. I am going to likely be over when this rabid dog is deposit and buried with the Klan.

I am confident they truly are losing because losers only use these tactics. People that are winning use their consolidated capacity to exert force politically. The fact that they feel they need to use this tactic at this time proves they think they are being defeated. And it is our job to make certain that their perception of the problem is true. They must be defeated, and the long battle to push them in to obscurity must begin. We must get this their last stand.

FROM A SPIRITUAL PERSPECTIVE

God’s intervention, which will come in the least expected ways, is definitely an ironic gift to America — COVID-19 and ANTIFA Riots. These two events have unveiled the monsters preying from the darkness and subverting our democracy for years.

This evil that has infiltrated every iconic and influential American institution. There isn’t any denying now; the Democrat party has been highjacked by American Neo-Marxists who has finally come into the open. The failed presidential bid of Hillary Clinton was their death blow. They are now actually fighting because of their survival, with nothing to lose, they truly are in jihad mode.

These riots were an act of war against our Republic. If it’s George Soros or the Chi-Coms funding the instigators. We have to act as if under wartime attack, including using deadly force against looters, rioters, and instigators.

OUR CURRENT SITUATION WITH THE RIOTERS

So far, they truly are only destroying their communities. Soon they have enough strength to go fully into the areas where we make an effort to exist in a peaceful and civilized manner. Will we prepare yourself to react then? I am hoping and pray so, but so far, no sign of any meaningful resistance.

MANY AMERICANS ARE ANGRY

I suspect many many Americans are tired of being called racist by intolerant Leftist loons who are themselves among the most bigoted and intolerant people in the world.

As Americans, we have to ALL treat each other with respect and equality, but this is not happening as Leftist loons, including Barack Obama and the Deep State, and the Media seem determined to start out a race war in order to cause chaos and overthrow Pres. Trump. Americans have to reject the incitement via.

The likes of Al Sharpton, stand together against the lies of the media and support the authorities in putting down the rioting completed by the fascist ‘anti-fascists’ of Antifa and the racist organization best referred to as Only Black Lives Matter. If we don’t stand together, you will see civil war.

WAYNE’S RECOMMENDATIONS