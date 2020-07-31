These relief programs are expiring unless Congress acts

Senate Republicans rolled out a $1 trillion relief package earlier this week, however it is deeply at odds with what House Democrats proposed in legislation they passed in May.

The program that has provided millions of jobless Americans by having an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits formally expires Friday. But most of those in this system have already received their last enhanced payments, which covered the week ending last weekend.

This measure was certainly one of three major expansions of the nation’s unemployment program in the $2 trillion CARES Act. It has not only helped the jobless purchase housing and food, nonetheless it has also propped up the economy.

However, when coupled with state benefits, the $600 boost in addition has provided additional money to about two-thirds of the unemployed than they received in wages, based on a University of Chicago estimate. That has generated concerns among Republicans and employers that it is keeping a few of the jobless on the sidelines and delaying the economic recovery.

That’s a principal reason why the GOP bill calls for cutting the weekly payment to $200 until states implement a system that replaces roughly 70% of laid-off workers’ wages. The supplement would expire December 31.

But Democrats say the economy remains weak and the jobless still need assistance. The House bill would carry on the $600 enhancement in to early next year.

Eviction protection

Housing instability is a huge looming crisis against the backdrop of the pandemic because the economic fallout coupled with the absence of an extensive federal response has left renters susceptible.

Last Friday, the federal eviction moratorium expired , leaving more than 12 million renters in federally subsidized or federally backed properties prone to homelessness.

On Sunday, Larry Kudlow, the White House chief economic adviser, said the eviction moratorium would be extended , but which has yet to be seen. Meanwhile, millions of Americans continue to have a problem with monthly rent payments amid the relentless pandemic.

As many as 23 million renters are prone to eviction by September 30, according to a written report by the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project and the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program. Those most at risk of getting evicted are undocumented individuals, low-income renters and renters of color.

Meanwhile, significantly more than 26% of adults reported missing last month’s rent or mortgage payments or having slight or no confidence that their house holds can make next month’s rent or mortgage repayments on time, in line with the most recent weekly Census Bureau survey.

Small business relief

The effort, which still has $130 billion in remaining funds, is set to expire on August 8.

In the bill they rolled out this week, Senate Republicans would repurpose that money, add $90 billion and allow companies to take out 2nd loans. Businesses have to have less than 300 employees and be able to prove 50% reductions in revenues compared with a comparable period before the outbreak.

The proposal also reduces the quantity that a borrower can receive from $10 million to $2 million and gives companies more flexibility on how they spend the amount of money. The loan amount is supposed to cover only two-and-a-half months’ worth of costs.

Plus, the bill creates another low-interest, long-term loan program for seasonal businesses or those in low-income communities.

The legislation would extend the deadline to utilize to December 31, based on Thomas Wade, director of financial services policy at the American Action Forum, a right-leaning think tank.

House Democrats did not include more money for the Paycheck Protection Program inside their relief bill, but they pushed back the deadline to utilize for financing until the end of the entire year. Some Democrats have said they’d support expanding this system now that applications have slowed.

The House bill included $10 billion for a separate loan program for small businesses, referred to as Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The program ran out of money last week, depleting all $20 billion already allocated by Congress for advance loans.