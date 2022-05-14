ANC Vice President Leon Zurabyan’s Facebook post

Nikol Pashinyan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan finally published Armenia’s 6-point position on the peace agreement negotiated with Azerbaijan in an interview with Petros Ghazaryan on Public Television yesterday, May 13, and we were once again convinced that Armenia today understands nothing of diplomacy , in the true sense of the word, insane power.

The point is that Azerbaijan presented to Armenia its ideas consisting of 5 points on what provisions should be enshrined in the future peace agreement to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. If I summarize the essence of those points, it is the following.

1) mutual recognition of territorial integrity;

2) Exclusion of territorial claims;

3) Exclusion of use of force and threats to security;

4) demarcation, demarcation and establishment of diplomatic relations;

5) opening communication channels.

In other words, Azerbaijan has offered its vision or draft of a future peace treaty, its idea of ​​what that treaty should look like.

What should be Armenia’s response according to the rules of diplomacy?

It is quite simple. It should have presented Armenia’s vision or project on the same agreement, Armenia’s idea of ​​what that agreement should look like.

And here our government solemnly announced that it had presented the 6 response points, and yesterday through Marukyan it also published their content. And what turned out?

It turned out that Armenia has no idea what it wants to include in the peace agreement or what it wants to change in Azerbaijan’s proposals. A detailed examination of Armenia’s response shows that instead of its own proposals or ideas on the terms of the agreement, Armenia has presented:

1) One “Munnat” to an unnamed co-chairing mediator, due to whom the letter sent by Azerbaijan on February 21 allegedly reached Armenia with a 20-day delay on March 11.

2) A PROTOCOL OF A HISTORICAL FACT, WHICH THE AUTHORS SAY, PROVES THAT BY JOINING THE STATEMENT ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE CIS, ARMENIA RECOGNIZED THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF AZERBAIJAN IN 1991 (and it remains unclear whether Armenia is ready). to include in the text of the agreement the point of mutual recognition of territorial integrity or not).

3) A STATEMENT on the “principled” issue of the final status of Nagorno Karabakh for the Armenian side, which does not say what status or what mechanism Armenia offers to resolve this issue in the future (this statement can not even be considered a status issue). proposal to be included in the negotiations) ”

4) A CERTIFICATION for the Armenian side on the “importance” of fulfilling the obligations set out in the previous Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan format, which can not even be considered as a requirement for the fulfillment of those obligations and a precondition for the negotiations or at least to include it in the agenda.

5) A STATEMENT on the readiness to start negotiations, which, in fact, reaffirms that Armenia does not set any preconditions for starting negotiations.

6) AN INFORMATION that the Armenian side addressed the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with a proposal to organize negotiations (rather marasmic behavior, taking into account the inability of the Co-Chairs to act jointly in the current state of Russia-West relations).

As we see, the Armenian authorities did not seem to have done anything in the reply letter. They expressed their feelings about the ongoing negotiations, made dubious historical excursions, made soft hints about the unfulfilled obligations of the other negotiating parties, made romantic proposals on the organization of the negotiation process.

In a word, they did everything except what was required of them in this serious process, which is of crucial importance for Armenia and Artsakh. They have not presented to Azerbaijan or the international community what solutions Armenia offers.

This miserable answer was even mocked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Bayramov, who, taking the example of the first point presented, asked where Armenia’s offer is here.

Do not doubt. These people embarrass us everywhere and ruin any business. They have no basic ideas about international politics and negotiation diplomacy, be it Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, Armen Grigoryan, Vahagn Khachatryan and Edmon Marukyan. In this situation, as long as there is no literate, responsible government in Armenia that possesses elementary diplomacy, the only real hope in the diplomatic process so far is that the interests and plans of the superpowers will coincide with the national interests of Armenia. But, of course, it is a very fluid and very theoretical chance.