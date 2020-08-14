These Orbs Look Like Candy, But They’re Actually Different Flavours of Phobos

NASA’s Mars Odyssey probe has actually been orbiting the Red Planet for practically 19 years now, making it the longest continually active spacecraft in orbit around a world aside from Earth.

That extraordinary trip of responsibility implies it’s seen lots of weird things we can’t quickly see from our terrestrial perspective, and this spectacular, vibrant composite of the Martian moon Phobos is a fantastic example of the alien sights Mars Odyssey gets to glance up close.

These 6 rather delicious-looking circular shapes might look like some kind of fruit-flavoured candy, but they’re actually different glances of Phobos– with the colour variations representing different temperature levels, as found by Mars Odyssey’s infrared electronic camera, the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS).

Temperature variations on the Martian moonPhobos (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ ASU/NAU)

THEMIS– which shares Greek mythology ties with both Phobos and its lunar brother or sister, Deimos– here exposes Phobos at its coldest in blue, when the Martian moon was totally watched by the Red Planet throughout a lunar eclipse.

By contrast, the brilliant red centres (seen top-right and bottom-left), reveal the thermal signature of Phobos under complete sunshine, where the lunar surface area straight dealing with the Sun warms up to an optimum temperature level of around 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees …