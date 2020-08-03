These northern cities will get powerful winds from Isaias tomorrow

This morning, Isaias continues to track along the Florida Coast. What was once a hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon. Sunday, the storm continued having difficulty fighting off vertical wind shear — the changing of wind speed and wind direction with height — which was suppressing its growth.

The National Hurricane Center believes that this wind shear will weaken today, allowing Isaias to return to hurricane strength.

So what happens next? Models, like the American Model and European Model below, agree that the storm will be a hurricane when it makes landfall in the Carolinas tonight. After landfall, the storm will gradually weaken and begin to accelerate and will quickly move through the Northeast.

You can track Isaias’ path here.