These lifelong Republicans may vote for Biden come November

A few minutes later, another driver waves an obscene gesture out of his window.

The Rawleses wave or last peace signs with their fingers, unmoved by the negative feedback.

Politically, the Rawleses describe themselves as independents but remain lifelong Republicans. Both have worked in Arizona’s Republican Party and also have run for Congress as Republicans. In 2016, they voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

“I’m not Antifa,” jokes Linda Rawles, 61. But the registered Republicans, in just the previous couple of weeks, have already been moved by the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, the response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession to this corner.

“I think the last three to six weeks have been a turning point,” says Tom Rawles, 70. “We can always fight over the issues. But we need to cut out the cancer that is infecting the body politic of America.”

That cancer with their party, the couple says, is Trump.

“We’ll support Biden not because we agree with him on issues,” Linda Rawles says, “but he’s a decent, kind, sane man. I’ve considered myself a Republican since I was 13. We’re not at home in our party. We’re not Democrats. We don’t have anywhere to go.”

Former Republican operative Tim Miller sees this number of political homeless voters as ripe for shifting in 2020, because now “their personal lives are being directly impacted by Trump,” he says.

It’s a philosophy Miller himself has held since 2016, when he was an outspoken “Never Trumper” who made efforts but did not convince other Republicans never to vote their party. In 2020, he is part of an even more targeted campaign to convince white, suburban Republicans to abandon Trump, called Republican Voters Against Trump

But ads aren’t what’s driving the group’s 2020 effort — it’s elevating the voices of disappointed moderates and Republicans. On its website, Republican Voters Against Trump has posted countless personal stories from people across the country. Spokeswoman Priya Gada tells CNN the site has received tens of an incredible number of organic views.

“In 2016, people disapproved of Trump personally but still voted for him,” Miller says. “Concerns about him have come home to roost with the virus, the economy and the instability in their communities with the protests. Those reservations about Trump? Well, it’s getting real now.”

There also remain the Republican voters who are not sure what they’ll do on Election Day. Cheryl Coons, 56, a cardiac nurse on the front distinct the Covid-19 crisis, would agree the problems in 2020 are real for her, professionally and personally, but she remains uncertain how she’ll vote in November. The self-described moderate can be a “registered, card-carrying Republican,” she says. “I have always identified with issues on both sides of the political spectrum and struggled with both parties.”

Coons, who is dealing with pneumonia suspected of being due to Covid, does not blame the President for her infection or the pandemic, saying the administration did what it could given the enormity of the outbreak. Coons also remains confident that Trump would lead the united states best within an economic recovery. But what’s making her consider voting for a Democrat for the first time in her life, she says, are the sustained protests and pain she’s seeing on America’s streets.

“I feel like we need more of a sense of unity and, and no antagonism on this issue at all,” says Coons, who voted for Trump in 2016. “And I don’t feel I see that being fostered. We have to come together as a people and we need a leader that’s going to help us do that, not poke the bear.”

Coons says she tries not to discuss politics with her friends, because the majority of of them are unmovable politically. In an occasion of such polarization, she says, it’s really a little nerve-wracking talking about being fully a moderate.

Coons says it’s not too late for Trump to alter her mind, though. Because when it comes to her vote, “I honestly don’t know yet.”