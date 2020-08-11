These Jurassic Sea Creatures Spent Decades Crossing The Ocean on Rafts. Here’s How

The English town of Lyme Regis becomes part of the Jurassic Coast World HeritageSite It was here in the 1830 s that William Buckland, much better understood for the discovery of the very first dinosaur, Megalosaurus, gathered fossils with another pioneering palaeontologist, Mary Anning.

One of their discoveries was the remains of fossilised crinoids, often called”sea lilies” Close loved ones of sea urchins and starfish, these flower-like animals include a series of plates linked together in branches with a stem.

The specimens from Lyme Regis, going back to the Jurassic duration over 180 million years back, appear like refined brass since they have actually been fossilised with pyrite (fool’s gold).

Buckland observed that these crinoid fossils were connected to little pieces of driftwood we call lenses, which had actually become coal. He hypothesised that the crinoids had actually been connected to the driftwood while alive, and maybe for their whole lives, perhaps living suspended below it.

Modern crinoids do not normally take such journeys, however we have actually considering that found fossilised examples of groups of drifting crinoids. However it wasn’t clear whether these were truly growing nests living on the driftwood or simply short-term travelers.

Now my coworkers and I have shown that such rafts might last for as long as 20 …