These infographics are the fastest way to get to know the Galaxy Tab S7, Watch3 and Buds Live

Samsung unveiled several new devices today, it’s a lot to take in. The quickest way to get acquainted with the new tablets, the watch and the TWS buds is to have a look at the infographics below.

You can flip between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ – did you spot the difference? The S7+ gets the upgraded S Pen with decreased latency, just like the Note20 Ultra. The non-plus tablet will miss out on this upgrade.

That is even though both tablets have 120 Hz screens. The S7+ has a larger AMOLED (12.4”) while the S7 has an LCD (11”), though that’s for market segmentation rather than a technological limitation. The different sizes mean different battery capacity as well.





Infographics: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 • Galaxy Tab S7+

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. However, only the larger model has a Titanium version, which is much lighter than the standard Stainless Steel body and even the 41mm version, 43g vs. 48.2g.

The larger battery is another reason to go with the bigger watch. Those things aside, both are waterproof to 5 ATM and both offer advanced health tracking features: blood-oxygen saturation, VO2 max, running and sleep analysis, fall detection too.





Samsung Galaxy Watch3 infographic (41 mm and 45 mm models)

