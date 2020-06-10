These films don’t help the racism conversation

With conversation inside our culture centered on systematic racism and the treatment of black people after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, some are reevaluating Hollywood’s on-screen depictions of racism.

And we have to let you know, some of them never have aged well.

Twitter was seething after the film directed by Tate Taylor and predicated on the same named 2009 novel compiled by Kathryn Stockett started trending as protests sprung up following Floyd’s death.

There were concerns even before the movie was launched.

Partly because Taylor is a white man, who was simply tasked with shepherding a tale about a couple of black maids, Aibileen Clark (played by Viola Davis) and Minny Jackson (played by Octavia Spencer), occur Jackson, Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement.

Those voices grew louder after the film hit theaters, as much complained that it focused more on the white character of Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan (played by Emma Stone).

And while her performance won Spencer a most readily useful supporting actress Oscar, Davis has since said she regrets taking the role.

“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” Davis told the New York Times in 2018.

Earlier this week, Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Hilly Holbrook in “The Help,” suggested ten other films to consider viewing to better find out about America’s history of racial inequity.

“The Legend of Bagger Vance’ (2000)

Directed by Robert Redford and starring Will Smith, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron, “The Legend of Bagger Vance” has been slammed repeatedly for furthering the “magical Negro” trope.

That terminology was made popular in the early aughts by black director Spike Lee and refers to Hollywood’s use of a black character who serves to make the lives of white characters better.

In some cases the black character possesses supernatural qualities, as is the case with Smith’s character in the film, the mysterious golf caddy, Bagger Vance.

“Green Book” (2018)

Set in 1962, Ali plays musician Dr. Donald Shirley opposite Viggo Mortensen as his driver and bodyguard, Tony Vallelonga, in a dramatization of the pair’s actual life friendship.

Member’s of Shirley’s family complained that the film was a “symphony of lies” with regards to his portrayal as estranged from his family.

“These guys help each other,” Farrelly said. “Tony Lip gets Don Shirley out of some earthly problems, but Don Shirley saves Tony Lip’s soul.”

“Song of the South” (1946)

Disney + declined release a “Song of the South” included in their classics with the streaming service debuted.

The combination animated and live-action film offers up what are now viewed as stereotypical and offensive portrayals of African Americans — which range from the black character’s dialect to their subservience to white characters.

The plot centers around a boy named Johnny (played by Bobby Driscoll), who’s educated and entertained by lessons taught to him by a former slave named Uncle Remus (told by James Baskett).