These experts say the nation needs to shut down again

An individual waits to get a Covid-19 test in Hyderabad, India, on July27 Mahesh Kumar A./ AP

More than 16.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus have actually been taped worldwide, consisting of a minimum of 648,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s the newest from around the world:

First Phase 3 vaccine trial in United States begins: The very first Phase 3 medical trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States– an investigational vaccine established by the biotechnology business Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases– startedMonday The trial, among 25 medical trials around the world, is anticipated to register about 30,000 adult volunteers and assesses its security and whether it can avoid symptomatic Covid-19 after 2 dosages, to name a few results.

Vietnam reveals evacuation: Around 80,000 travelers in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang will be left after 3 locals from the popular traveler location evaluated favorable for the coronavirus, according to state-run media. It will take a minimum of 4 days to leave all 80,000 travelers– mainly domestic tourists– from the main seaside city.

Germany races to include farm break out: Authorities in Bavaria are working to include a massive break out amongst seasonal employees on a veggie farm in the town ofMamming Authorities revealed on Sunday that 174 workers– about a 3rd of all seasonal employees on website– had actually evaluated favorable for the infection.

After U-turning on Spain, UK displays Germany and France travel bridges: The UK federal government is keeping an eye on the coronavirus scenario in Germany and France “closely” as it examines the travel bridges to popular vacation locations, a junior health minister stated Monday. The UK federal government suddenly revealed on Saturday that all individuals returning from Spain would be needed to self-isolate for 2 weeks, reversing its previous position with instant result.

India reports almost 50,000 everyday cases: India taped its greatest single-day dive of 49,931 brand-new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, its health ministry statedMonday The leap in cases came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in a nationwide address that his nation’s reaction to the pandemic has actually defied worldwide expectations– regardless of having the 3rd greatest case count in the world.

Australian state has its worst day of pandemic up until now: The Australian state of Victoria taped 532 brand-new coronavirus cases Sunday, marking the nation’s worst day of the pandemic up until now, stated Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews onMonday Victoria has actually seen high case numbers continue for weeks, regardless of urban Melbourne and surrounding Mitchell Shire being midway through a six-week-long lockdown order.

China reports greatest variety of regional infections considering that March: China taped 57 regional Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the greatest number the nation has actually seen considering that it brought the coronavirus mainly under control in March, according to figures launched by the National Health Commission Monday.

Hong Kong makes mask using required outdoors: In Hong Kong, mask using will be required in all indoor and outside public areas from Wednesday midnight to August 4, authorities revealed on Monday, with failure to comply leading to a fine up to HKD 5,000 ($645).

The relocation comes amidst a raft of brand-new social limitations as the city has a hard time to include its 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections. On Sunday, the city taped its 5th straight day of over 100 regional cases.