A sheriff in Michigan on Saturday was welcomed with cheers as he gave a rousing speech earlier than becoming a member of demonstrators on a George Floyd protest. ‘The solely purpose we’re right here is to be sure you have a voice, that is it’ stated Chris Swanson. ‘I need to make this a parade, not a protest.’ Swanson then joined the demonstrators after they chanted ‘stroll with us’ at him
