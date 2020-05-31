‘These cops love you’: Michigan sheriff joins George Floyd protesters in Flint – video | US news

A sheriff in Michigan on Saturday was welcomed with cheers as he gave a rousing speech earlier than becoming a member of demonstrators on a George Floyd protest. ‘The solely purpose we’re right here is to be sure you have a voice, that is it’ stated Chris Swanson. ‘I need to make this a parade, not a protest.’ Swanson then joined the demonstrators after they chanted ‘stroll with us’ at him 

