These confederate statues have been removed since George Floyd’s death

Here’s a look at a few of the monuments that have been removed throughout the last few weeks.

Richmond, Virginia

“Jefferson Davis was a racist & traitor who fled our city as his troops carried out orders to burn it to the ground,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a tweet Thursday morning . “He never deserved to be up on that pedestal. July 1, we will begin the process the state requires to remove these monuments to the Old Richmond of a Lost Cause.”

He asked in the interests of public safety that town allow the city to legally take down the residual statues professionally.

“I will push for us to waste no time on this and to make it happen as soon as possible,” Stoney said in his tweet. “Richmond, we will finish the job of removing these antiquated symbols of racism and hate.”

This comes each day after protesters vandalized and tore down a statue of Christoper Columbus using ropes at Byrd Park.

Louisville, Kentucky

The John Breckenridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier in the center of downtown, was removed Monday, based on an on the web statement from Mayor Greg Fischer.

Fischer initially announced plans to remove the Castleman monument in August 2018. After a two-year effort to go the statue, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge said Friday that the town was able to move the Castleman monument.

“We all agree with the report’s finding that our city must not maintain statues that serve as validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology — that’s why we relocated the Confederate statue near the University of Louisville,” Fischer said in 2016.

In announcing his decision to move the Castleman statue and still another Confederate soldier statue in 2018, Fischer rejected the concept that moving them was an effort to erase history. “Moving these statues,” that he said, “allows us to examine our history in a new context that more accurately reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivation of slavery is clear.”

The statue will in the course of time make its way to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried, according to the on the web statement.

Jacksonville, Florida

Crews in Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning took down a 122-year-old statue and plaque that honored fallen Confederate soldiers, according to CNN affiliate WJAX

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars marched from TIAA Bank Field to the sheriff’s office, where wide receiver Chris Conley made a seven minute speech by which he discussed the removal of the monument.

During a peaceful protest Tuesday on the steps of City Hall, Mayor Lenny Curry announced that Confederate monuments citywide will soon be removed. This includes three monuments and eight historical markers, the mayor’s office told CNN in a statement.

“If our history prevents us from reaching the full potential of our future, then we need to take action,” Curry said. “My staff will work with the Jacksonville Cultural Council to convene experts in history and art to ensure we acknowledge our past in a full and complete way; a way forward that leaves no person’s heritage or experience behind.”

Birmingham, Alabama

Mayor Randall Woodfin arrived at the scene, telling the demonstrators he would “finish the job” for them.

The city’s mayor pleaded with demonstrators to disperse before police stumbled on make arrests, adding he understood their anger.

The park houses memorials dedicated to veterans and a statue of Confederate sailor Charles Linn

Woodfin did not specify when the monument would come down.

“In order to prevent more civil unrest in our city, I think it is very imperative that we remove this statue that’s in Linn Park,” that he said at a news conference June 1.

About 54 miles west at the University of Alabama, The Board of Trustees and the university’s president authorized the removal of three plaques on the campus that commemorate University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate army and members of the student cadet corps associated with defending the campus, based on an on the web statement.

The plaques were in front of Gorgas Library but were removed and “placed at a more appropriate historical setting on the recommendation of Dr. Bell,” a university spokesperson told CNN.

Additionally, several the university’s trustees are set to to review and study the names of buildings on all UA System campuses.

Montgomery, Alabama

About 90 miles south of Birmingham, demonstrators tore down a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in front of Lee High School in Montgomery on June 1, based on CNN affiliate WSFA

Montgomery police told WSFA that four people have been charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

The 112-year-old statue was housed in two other locations in Montgomery before visiting the grounds of Lee High School, based on the school’s website

It was flourished school property and hauled away to storage, based on WSFA.

Nashville, Tennessee

A controversial statue of Edward Carmack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights advocates like Ida B. Wells, was overly enthusiastic from the city’s Capitol grounds on Monday, based on CNN affiliate WKRN

The removal came after demonstrators tore the monument down on Sunday.

Alexandria, Virginia

The memorial was erected in 1889 to honor Confederate soldiers from the Virginia city.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tweeted photos of the statue’s removal. “Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving,” that he wrote.

A spokesperson for the town told CNN in a statement that the owner of the statue, United Daughters of the Confederacy, notified the town and said that they would remove the statue on June 2.

Virginia houses more Confederate commemorations than any other state, according to its governor, Ralph Northam, and on Thursday he vowed to do something about that.

Northam said he’s directing that the statue of Robert E. Lee, which sits in the capital of Richmond, be used down and moved in to storage while a decision is manufactured on its future.

“In Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history,” Northam wrote in a tweet . “America is once again looking to Virginia to lead. And make no mistake — removing a symbol is important, but it’s only a step. We still need change in this country. We need healing most of all. But symbols matter. We all know it’s time. And history will prove that.”

Mobile, Alabama

The city removed the statue of Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes from downtown early Friday and took it to a secure location, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a tweet.

Stimpson said your choice to remove that statue had not been about Semmes or an endeavor to rewrite history.

“It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city,” Stimpson wrote. “That conversation, and the mission to create one Mobile, continues today.”

Bristol, United Kingdom

While there are numerous Confederate monuments sprinkled through the entire country, protesters across the pond are pushing for removing controversial landmarks as well. On Sunday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, pulled down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and rolled it through the streets before dumping it, unceremoniously, into the River Avon.

Britain’s towns and cities are dotted with monuments to figures like Colston.

On Tuesday, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced a commission to look at the future of landmarks around the capital, including murals, street art, street names and statues.

And while the fate of a few controversial statues throughout the country have been determined, monuments in Indianapolis, Indiana; Rocky Mountain, North Carolina; and in Roanoke and Norfolk, both in Virginia, remain, but plans are in motion for their removal.