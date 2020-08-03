These companies are working from home until 2021 — or forever

Some workers will not go back to their workplaces until a minimum of 2021, while others may never see their office once again.

Twitter got the ball rolling in mid-May when it revealed that a few of its workers might permanently work from home And simply recently, Google announced that its workers will work from home until2021

.

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai composed in a memo to workers, a copy of which was acquired by CNNBusiness

.

These choices are coming at a time when child care, education and security issues continue to grow.