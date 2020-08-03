These companies are working from home until 2021 — or forever

Some workers will not go back to their workplaces until a minimum of 2021, while others may never see their office once again.
Twitter got the ball rolling in mid-May when it revealed that a few of its workers mightpermanently work from home And simply recently, Google announced that its workers will work from home until2021
.
“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai composed in a memo to workers, a copy of which was acquired by CNNBusiness
.
These choices are coming at a time when child care, education and security issues continue to grow.
With school and day care shutdowns, females are getting hit hardest by the pandemic economic crisis, according to the IMF, and some companies are moving in an effort to acknowledge that.
What is clear is that workplaces won’t look the same for workers that are presently working from home however intend on returning in2021
.
These companies revealed that workers will not be returning to the workplace until a minimum of 2021:
- Universal Music Group
- Warner Music Group
- Sony Music
- Amazon business
- Viacom
- Scotiabank
- RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)
- Group Nine Media
- Indeed
These companies informed their workers that they do not ever need to come back to the office:
- Square
- Slack
- Shopify
- Zillow