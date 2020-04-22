These California communities say it’s safe to start reopening. Will Newsom allow it?

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting many communities. In California, a few communities are asking for an easing out of the stay-at-home restrictions. According to these communities, California has made a lot of progress in the fight against this virus and hence, they are justified to open up these areas. As the coronavirus cases decline, many communities in small counties are seeing a ray of hope. They wish for relaxation in their orders.

However, Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Mayor, is skeptical. LA County has recorded over 100 deaths from coronavirus this weekend and relaxing the lockdown can aggravate the situation. San Luis Obispo County has been able to flatten the curve and so, they wish to open up businesses. However, Supervisor Bruce Gibson believes any such decision should be made in accordance with science and would require approval from Governor Gavin Newsom.

