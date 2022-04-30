This is another false statement by the authorities, if you like, it intimidates the people, scares that if the opposition comes to power, there will be a war, commenting on the government’s claims that the opposition’s activities are “dangerous” at the press conference at the request of Aysor.am թղթ “It leads to war,” said Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party.

“Let us reason, who brought our country to war?” the current authorities. On September 27, 2020, our country, Artsakh, went to war with the enemy. “They brought it to war, that war is not over yet,” Arthur Vanetsyan emphasized.

He reminded that the military operations were transferred to the territory of the Republic of Armenia during the current authorities, the enemy’s armed forces have been deployed in the sovereign territory of Armenia for more than a year, and threats of use of force are heard every day.

The enemy says every day that we have “historical territories” in the territory of Armenia, which we will definitely take. What are these authorities doing, with absurd statements, trying to answer very gently? They come and say that we must make concessions. People are intimidated, they say we do not have an army, if we do not make concessions, there will be a war, but at the same time they say that even if we make concessions, it does not guarantee that the enemy will not start a war. At the same time, the army is not being restored, and Ali is announcing that Armenia should not have an army, and the population of Armenia should not increase, and so on and so forth.

These authorities are bringing war, the opposition will not bring war. “On the contrary, in case of the victory of the opposition, I am sure that there will be no war, there will be stability, peace, և Armenia and Artsakh will restore their positions,” Arthur Vanetsyan stated.