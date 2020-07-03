These are true patriots. Trump sees them as enemies (opinion)

In this moment of national reckoning, and as we celebrate Independence Day this weekend, I can think of nothing more patriotic.

To Donald Trump, protesting is unpatriotic because, to Donald Trump, love for your country means undying loyalty to those in power. But anyone who knows our nation’s history understands that protesting and American patriotism have always been irrevocably intertwined.

If those Americans two and a half centuries ago had subscribed to Donald Trump’s definition of patriotism—of unwavering, unquestioning, unequivocal support for those in charge—the fourth of July would be just another summer day. Tea would have never steeped in Boston Harbor. And the quest for a more perfect union would have been supplanted by a determination to stick with the status quo.

Our nation exists because a group of citizens from a ragtag bunch of colonies refused to stay silent when they saw a wrong that needed to be righted. America was born out of an act of resistance, and America has become more American with every peaceful protest since, from those who sat-in at lunch counters in the 1960s to those who stood up to another President’s abuses one Saturday during Watergate, from immigrants like Lt. Col Alexander Vindman who risked his career to say that here , “right matters,” to those who’ve taken to the streets these past couple months, demanding that the country whose Declaration of Independence states that we’re all created equal actually treat Black Americans equally as well.

America has always been full of complications and contradictions. We’re a deeply flawed country, but what makes us unique is that we’re a deeply hopeful one, too. Hopeful that, with a little effort, we’ll one day live up to the promises made in our founding doctrine. That coming together in the streets can make a real difference. That we can learn from yesterday’s sins to bring about a better tomorrow

So on this Fourth of July, let’s remember that fighting back against injustice isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the most American act imaginable. Our nation was founded by a group of patriots who refused to blindly follow their leader—and 244 Independence Days later, it’s only by continuing to speak truth to power that, someday soon, we may all live free in that more perfect union envisioned by our founders.