These are the twins whose reaction videos have captured the internet

A boxing poster and a shot of renowned rap artist Tupac decorate the wall behind them. They struck play on Phil Collins’ struck from 1981, “In the Air Tonight.”
“It sounds like a rain entrance or something,” Tim states. The 2 nod their heads to the beat.
Then, about midway through the video, the famous drum solo hits. Tim and Fred are noticeably stunned, yet delighted– they begin dancing in their chairs, stopping briefly the video to rapidly go over.
“I have never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes in the song!” Fred exclaims, speaking with the cam.
Their pleasure is wonderful. And in the recently, the video has actually apparently taken off– with more than 1.7 million views.
Tim, imagined in the majority of the videos using a durag, didn’t even understand the video had actually exploded. A buddy informed him later on.
“When we do videos, I don’t be thinking nothing of it because I be thinking, ‘Oh, we gotta do that next video,’ ” Tim stated.
“We wasn’t thinking this was gonna hit,” Fred included.
Tim and Fred, 22- year-old twins from Gary, Indiana, have been publishing reaction videos for about a year. At initially, they stayed with a great deal of rap music, they stated, however then somebody asked for Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”