These are the states that accepted Trump’s offer for $300 enhanced unemployment benefits

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum previously this month that grants $300 enhanced weekly unemployment benefits to out-of-work if their state decides into the program.

As of Tuesday, seven states have been approved to send out $300 per week in federal funds on top of routine unemployment benefits, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

States that have actually been authorized

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Iowa
  • Louisiana
  • Missouri
  • New Mexico
  • Utah

Meanwhile, South Dakota became the first state to turn down the offer, pointing out a strong financial rebound and no requirement for the extra help. The June unemployment rate in South Dakota was 7.2%, compared a 11.1% nationwide out of work rate. FEMA has yet to reveal the status of the staying 42states

The $300 weekly enhanced unemployment advantage changes the $600 enhanced advantage that ended the week ending July 25. The White House chose to change the $600 enhanced benefits through a memorandum after negations for a broad stimulus expense in between Democratic and Republican leaders broke down previously this month.

