By his afraid and self-aggrandizing habits, he revealed that the biggest hazard to our democracy is positioned not by foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin of Russia or Xi Jinping of China, however by our own president. Indeed, by deliberately casting doubt on the authenticity of an election that he promises to lose according to the latest surveys, Trump looks for to remove the really heart of our democracy. Nothing is more important or specifying of a democracy than the choice of leaders by the will of the people, revealed through their votes. Anything except that is a monarchy or a dictatorship.

Looking to the present and future, if there ever was a time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,Sen John Thune,Rep Kevin McCarthy,Rep Steve Scalise, and the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel to step up and put the nation ahead of the celebration, it is now.

It may be worth their while to ask themselves why they entered politics to start with. Was it to get popularity and power? If so, there is little hope they will be of any usage toAmerica But if, by possibility, they entered into politics since they thought in the nobility of civil service, were drawn in to the concept of making a contribution to society, and wished to protect and enhance our democracy, then this is their minute.

This is their minute to state: “We care more about our country than our own political fortunes. Mr. President, enough is enough. Quit casting false aspersions on our electoral process. Either agree here and now to accept the results or withdraw your candidacy.”

Were they to do so, 2 things are specific: Trump would blow up versus them on Twitter, however they would permanently protect their locations in history as people who assisted to conserveAmerica Not truly a difficult option.

Whether one liked or supported the policies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush or Barack Obama, on Thursday it was apparent that all 3 males thought deeply in the goodness of America, the nobility of civil service, and the guarantee of our future. And, possibly, more notably, they think in what starting daddy John Adams stated: “Ours is a government of laws, and not of men.”

It was not lost on anybody who seen on Thursday that the guy who lives and works where Clinton, Bush, and Obama did, disrespected a nationwide hero and avoided the minute.