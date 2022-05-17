The march of the resistance movement reached the government private houses, from where the representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan addressed his speech to Nikol Pashinyan, noting that he is spending the last days here.

“Last year we announced these days that in the post-war period, after having so many wounded and losses, the government summer house, those huge expenses are a luxury for our country. These are the last days that one person stays here. This summer house should serve the people.

We promised that wherever he went, we would go back. “It will be in the government private house, it will be in the office, in the regions of Armenia or abroad, this is how we will persecute, we will constantly go back, we will not give up until we remove him,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.

He added that Pashinyan must go so that there is solidarity in the country, for the Armenian people to live, for Artsakh to remain Armenian.

“You must go so that the Armenian can be safe and happy. Therefore, you have no alternative. The sooner the more peaceful the passage, the better for you. “Go so that there is peace and stability in our country,” the opposition figure said, addressing Nikol Pashinyan again.