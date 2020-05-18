These are the health workers who have died from coronavirus

Barbara Sage, 68, from Bromley in south London, died in intensive care final Sunday after spending greater than 40 years working in palliative care.

She was a Marie Curie nurse for 14 years, offering important care and help on the entrance line to dying sufferers in the group.

Matthew Reed, chief government of Marie Curie, instructed BBC Breakfast: “Barbara was an attractive individual. She was variety, beneficiant, giving, enjoyable.

“Mother, in fact, grandmother, aunt, associate, and our hearts simply exit to her household and people who cherished her the most.

“This is a tragic lack of a member of the Marie Curie household as nicely, and has hit the complete Mary Curie household actually laborious this week.

“It’s a really, very, very particular form of individual who turns into a Mary Curie nurse or physician. These individuals, on daily basis and each night time, being with households who are experiencing the lack of a cherished one.

“Sitting with individuals who are dying, caring for them, loving them, holding their hand, holding their hand bodily, caring for them, but additionally holding their hand emotionally, and after individuals have breathed their final, being there to carry the household and to look after them as nicely.

“Barbara had an absolute ardour for this work.

“It was a real, real deep, deep pain for her family, that Barbara had been there to hold the hands of so many people as they had died, that they weren’t able to be there to hold her hand as she died, and to hug her and to hold her and just be with her.”

“And sooner or later we’ll attempt to discover a method during which we are able to have a strategy to mark Barbara’s loss of life together with her household and with the complete organisation.

“Just holding people. It’s such an example of really what Marie Curie does every day and night and is sort of stepping up to do even more so at the moment in the Covid-19 emergency of trying to hold the nation, to be there, to hold the nation’s hand.”

He stated it’s not identified whether or not Ms Sage contracted Covid-19 in the course of her work.

Jenelyn Carter, Swansea Bay hospital

Swansea Bay University Health Board paid tribute to Jenelyn Carter, a healthcare assistant who died after being handled for coronavirus.

The health board stated she had labored on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was “loved by all her colleagues and patients”.

Mark Madams, nurse director of the hospital, stated: “Jenelyn would go the further mile for anybody, and was a beautiful caring individual inside and outside, with a coronary heart of gold.

“We are devastated by her death and offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

Ruben Munoz, Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust