The Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, His Grace Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan delivered a message on the Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ ․

“Let all your hearts think only of victory and heroism.

These are the days of denial of betrayal. These are the days of selling our identity, our description, just as Judas sells his identity to his Lord for 30 pieces of silver.

It has not changed, but resurrection and victory have not changed. We are called to walk that way.

The apostles who lived with Jesus every day, the apostles who walked with Jesus, mostly in the way of glory, as soon as the hour of trouble came, some betrayed, some denied, others fled.

Of course, later, when they saw the already victorious, resurrected monk again, everyone gathered again.

This is the real image of a person, what is happening in our country today ․ In times of glory and victory, everyone was around our Armenia and Artsakh, in times of trouble and injury, some betray, some deny, and some flee.

I believe in our universal Resurrection and Victory.

I do not doubt it, because I want not only to tell the story of Jesus, but to live it in its entirety, with His blood, His cross, and then His victory. There is no other option for us.

He who does not believe in that vision has nothing to do with the Armenians, no connection with God, no connection with the heritage, no connection with the soaring and the heroism, he is a thief in the dark, he is a traitor with a kiss and money, like today ” the hero. “

The light of resurrection from this darkness calls us to victory ում to call աս to say ․ “Father, if you want, take this cup away from the sinner, but let it not be our will, but yours.”