'These are certainly not normal times': Cooper weighs in on Jan. 6 committee issuing 6 subpoenas
'These are certainly not normal times': Cooper weighs in on Jan. 6 committee issuing 6 subpoenas

CNN’s Anderson Cooper takes a look at the House select committees announcement that it is issuing six additional subpoenas to top Trump campaign associates as it continues to seek testimony and documents from key witnesses in the sweeping probe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR