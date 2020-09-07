These 3 Recent Studies Radically Change What We Understand About Dogs

It often seems impossible to know what’s going on in Fido’s head as he lounges on his dog bed.

But a handful of new studies offer surprising insights about how our canine companions age, perceive human speech, and find their way home.

A study published last month showed that dogs understand verbal communication just like we do: They parse out tone then meaning as separate aspects of human speech.

Dogs may also use Earth’s magnetic field like a compass to find their way home, other recent research revealed.

And another study published this summer found that puppies age much faster than older dogs do: which means you’re probably underestimating your dog’s human-age equivalent.

Taken together, these recent discoveries may change how you understand your pet.

We’ve been underestimating our dogs’ ages

Dogs live an average of 12 years. Human life expectancy, by contrast, is at least five times that, which is why many people go by the common rule of thumb that one “dog year” is equivalent to seven “human years.”

But that one-to-seven ratio is wrong, researchers found it’s a misunderstanding of how dogs’ ageing processes compare to those of humans. Instead, according to a July study, genetic evidence suggests that Labrador puppies and other young dogs age faster than their older…