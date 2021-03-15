"There's still a big step up to get to City's level" | Gary Neville on Man Utd's current form

Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Manchester United’s performance in their 1-0 win over West Ham, as well as the new backroom appointments at Old Trafford this week, with Gary saying United still have a big step up to make it to Manchester City’s level and a Champions League title.

