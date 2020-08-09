‘There’s Something Wrong,’ He’s ‘Getting Worse’

While appearing on CNN’s “Newsroom” on Friday, previousSen Harry Reid (D-NV) stated Donald Trump’s mindset seems “getting worse” after the president declared that previous Vice President Joe Biden was “against God.”

Reid totally overlooked the mindset of Biden, whose numerous gaffes have actually led numerous to question what is happening with him psychologically.

“He’s going to do things that nobody ever, would ever think even possible because he is following the racial left agenda, take away your guns, destroy your second amendment, no religion, no anything,” Trump stated, describingBiden “Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns.”

“Joe Biden, of course, called that shameful. You’re sort of laughing there. What is your reaction?” CNN host Brianna Keilar asked Reid after the clip was played.

“I think it’s just so absolutely crazy,” Reid stated. “There’s something wrong with that man. We keep — I keep hoping that he will become more attuned with reality, but he’s getting worse. Joe Biden’s against God? That’s kind of a stretch, I would think.”

“Joe Biden is a man who’s been a devout member of the Catholic faith for a number — for his whole life, and he lives his religion,” Reid included.

“He does not use it on his sleeve. It …