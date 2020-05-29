‘There’s no reason for violence’: Melania Trump tweets about protests after president threatened to shoot looters

First Lady Melania Trump has tweeted her personal ideas about the protests going down in Minneapolis and throughout the nation following the loss of life of George Floyd.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”

This was the primary time the primary woman spoke out about Mr Floyd’s loss of life.

Her assertion comes after protests heightened in Minneapolis on Thursday night, with protesters setting hearth to the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct amongst different buildings.





Tensions escalated in Minnesota following a information convention on Thursday with state and federal regulation enforcement. People thought the press convention would contain the announcement of fees probably in opposition to the 4 former law enforcement officials concerned in Mr Floyd’s arrest and supreme loss of life. But as a substitute, the officers mentioned they’d no new developments.

“We thought we would have another development I could tell you about, unfortunately, we don’t at this point,” US Attorney Erica MacDonald mentioned on the opening of the press briefing.

Ms MacDonald went on to say the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI had been conducting a “robust and meticulous investigation”.

