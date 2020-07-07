There’s no quick fix for climate change

It could simply take decades before cuts to greenhouse gases actually affect global temperatures, according to a fresh study. 2035 is probably the earliest that boffins could view a statistically significant change in temperature — and that’s only if humans take dramatic action to combat climate change.

Be ready for the long haul

Specifically, 2035 is the year we might expect you’ll see results if we switch from business-as-usual pollution to an ambitious path that limits global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius — the target presented in the Paris climate agreement. The world isn’t on track to generally meet that goal, so we may not start to see the fruits of our labor until even later. That means policymakers need to be ready for the long haul, and we’re all going to need to be patient while we watch for the changes we make now to take effect.

“I foresee this kind of train wreck coming where we make all this effort, and we have nothing to show for it,” says lead author of the research, Bjorn Samset. “This will take time.”

It will undoubtedly be time well spent if we have the ability to cut emissions — even when we have to wait to see results. Humans have up to now warmed up our planet by about 1 degree Celsius. That’s already include more devastating superstorms and wildfires and it has forced individuals from Louisiana to Papua New Guinea to abandon their homes as rising sea levels flood their lands. Even keeping the planet to the 2 degree goal would result in the near annihilation of the world’s coral reefs. Taking under consideration all of the commitments from world leaders to work together on climate change, we’re currently careening toward global warming of about 3 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

To avoid burnout and keep aspirations high in terms of tackling climate change, boffins and policymakers will need to be realistic about what’s ahead. The first line of the brand new study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, reads: “This paper is about managing our expectations.”

The study looks at the consequences of minimizing carbon dioxide, black carbon, and methane emissions. Carbon dioxide is the toughest greenhouse gas to tackle because so much of the planet economy still relies on burning fossil fuels.

Methane (a stronger greenhouse that comes from agriculture and propane production) and black carbon (a big component of soot) are, the theory is that, easier to scale back. Using climate models and statistical analysis, Samset and his colleagues wished to know whether addressing these other pollutants might lead to faster results. Their analysis isolated the effects that reducing methane and black carbon may have. They unearthed that temperatures might respond quicker to axing these pollutants, but it wouldn’t have as big of an effect ultimately as pushing down our carbon emissions. The most useful bet is always to tackle all three simultaneously.

“Is there a shortcut?”

“We kind of break this apart and try to see, is there a shortcut? Is there anything we can do to give people the impression that things are having an effect? And unfortunately, the answer is no,” says Samset. “There’s no quick fix to this.”

Part of the problem is that carbon dioxide can persist in the atmosphere for hundreds of years after being released by burning coal, oil, and gas. Natural variations in climate may also delay the impact that cutting down greenhouse gases is wearing global temperatures.

“There is this fundamental misunderstanding of the climate system by non climate scientists attempting to use trends on a 10 year time scale for climate change, when [with] climate change a 100 or 200-year timescale is relevant,” explains Natalie Mahowald, a climate scientist at Cornell University who was simply not active in the study.

“All our hard work today, we will not be able to see for 20 or 30 years — this is the crux of the problem,” Mahowald says. “Humans have a really hard time doing something for future generations.”