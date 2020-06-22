The radically liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore just issued a warning to Democrats who have been laughing at the supporters of President Donald Trump who gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma for his rally yesterday, pointing out that “there’s no massive, intense love of Joe Biden.”

“Don’t get all smug laughing at these Bubbas in Tulsa today & snickering over how many of them are going to come down with Covid-19,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “They live, eat and breathe Trump — and none of us do that with Joe Biden. We’re counting on Hatred of Trump – not love of Biden – to win the day. Is that how you really think — hate beats love? Like, the more we ply our neighbor’s hatred of Trump, that’s the ticket to win?”

“Because deep down we know there’s no massive, intense love of Joe Biden,” added Moore, who was simply one of the only liberals to predict that Trump would beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Not stopping there, Moore doubled down on his warning to his fellow Democrats.

“They started lining up on Tues in Tulsa for Trump’s rally today. 100,000 are expected!” said Moore. “Trump has lost none of his base and they are more rabid than ever. Sleeping on the sidewalk for five nights just to get in to see Trump? THAT is commitment.”

“Do not take Trump for granted. Don’t think he can’t win. Don’t get all cocky telling everyone there’s no way he’s winning the White House because, frankly, you sound a lot like yourself four years ago,” he continued. “I have a question I want you to answer, and I ask you to answer me honestly: ‘How many people would line up for five days just to hear Joe Biden talk?’ 12? 5? None?”

This comes days after the New York Times reported that “hardly any voters” showed up to Biden’s rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last Wednesday.

“About 20 handpicked local officials, small-business owners and reporters sat in folding chairs, each placed within a large white circle taped on the floor of a recreation center to maintain — or at least encourage — social distancing,” the Times reported. “A few attendees whispered to each other as photographers quietly chatted,” the report added, describing the big event. “You could hear the clack of typing echoing across the room. The silence was striking,”

“Then, Mr. Biden appeared,” the publication added. “He arrived with such little fanfare that I didn’t even notice him enter the room.”

Moore went on to describe that “the candidate who inspires the most people in the swing states to excitedly get to the polls” could be the one who wins presidential elections.

“We’d better figure this out,” Moore warned. “Biden better get out of the basement. We need to know he’s ok. We need to know what Plan B is. We can’t risk ANYTHING with this election. Biden has to rock everyone’s world to win.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 21, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

