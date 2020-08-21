‘There’s Never Been Anything We’ve Been Able To Accomplish When We’ve Done It Together’

During his approval speech at the 2020 Democratic nationwide convention Thursday night, Joe Biden had another trademark bad move when he informed the audience that there has “never been anything we’ve been able to accomplish when we’ve done it together.”

Finishing out his celebration’s convention, Biden stated America is dealing with 4 crises, which he is much better fit than President Donald Trump to attend to.

Joe Biden: “This is a great nation. We’re a good and decent people. For Lord’s sake this is the United States of America. There’s never been anything we haven’t been able to accomplish when we’ve done it together.” #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/TG4CMrf7CB — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) August 21, 2020

Biden sets out 4 obstacles

Biden stated those obstacles are, “the worst pandemic in over 100 years. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The most compelling call for racial justice since the ’60s, and the undeniable realities and just accelerating threats of climate change.”

Biden stated towards completion of his speech, “I think there’s just one method forward, as United America– aUnited America United in our pursuit of a more ideal union. United in our imagine …