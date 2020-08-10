There’s more to Saudi involvement in Syria than meets the eye – Middle East Monitor

Buried within the explosive allegations versus Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the most attention grabbing of which was that a simple two weeks after the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi the exact same homicidal “Tiger Squad” travelled to Canada to assassinate Dr Saad Al-Jabri, was an informing accusation relating to Syria.

Dr Al-Jabri declares that Bin Salman was encouraging Vladimir Putin to step in in Syria 2 months prior to the Russian militaries devoted to the war and efficiently ended any possibility of a military success for the Syrian opposition. While some are commentating on this as if it is something of a surprise, an assessment of the actions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE prior to this discovery would have led to a sound reasoning that their assistance for the Syrian opposition was much more unclear than was declared. Ironically, another male had actually been lobbying the Russians to dedicate ground soldiers in Syria at the exact same time: Iran’s late General QasemSoleimani This is possibly a sobering suggestion that the Saudis and Iran use a more lined up vision for the Middle East than either side would care to confess.

Circumstantially, both the Kingdom and the Emirates have actually been adequately opposed to any democratic or populist motion within the area. Whether it is …