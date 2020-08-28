There’s a Strange Glow in The Centre of Our Galaxy, And It’s Not What We Thought It Was

The centre of the Milky Way is glowing. Yes, there’s a big chonkin’ black hole there, and it’s a very energetic region, but there’s an additional high-energy, gamma-ray glow, above and beyond the activity we know about, and it’s something that’s yet to be explained.

This glow is called the Galactic Center GeV Excess (GCE), and astronomers have been trying to figure it out for years. One hotly debated explanation is that the glow might theoretically be produced by the annihilation of dark matter – but new research is a nail in that idea’s coffin.

In a series of exhaustive models that include recent developments in simulating the galactic bulge and other sources of gamma-ray emission in the galactic centre, a team of astrophysicists have ruled out dark matter annihilation as the source of the glow.

This finding, the team says, gives dark matter less room to hide – placing stronger constraints on its properties that could aid in future searches.

“For 40 years or so, the leading candidate for dark matter among particle physicists was a thermal, weakly interacting and weak-scale particle,” said astrophysicist Kevork Abazajian of the University of California Irvine (UCI).

“This result for the first time rules out that candidate up to very high-mass particles.”

The GCE was first noticed a little over a…