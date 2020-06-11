There’s a simple trick to watch YouTube videos without any ads

Over upon Reddit (and as pointed out by Android Police and 9to5Google), someone offers posted a simple method of watching YouTube videos within a browser without any ads. In the WEB ADDRESS for whatever video you would like to view, you just need to add an extra period after the dot com within the YouTube link.

This happens to be described to me when pasting a video clip URL in to an incognito browser windowpane with the extra period. In addition to removing pre-roll ads, in addition, it eliminates mid-roll interruptions regarding videos too. By time you’ve copied, pasted, and altered the video URL, I’m unsure how much time you’re really conserving over simply waiting for the particular “skip ad” switch to seem — however it does certainly work.

As regarding why some thing so insignificant is efficiently getting around YouTube’s advertising equipment, here’s exactly what Redditor unicorn4sale said any time posting the particular trick:

It’s a commonly overlooked edge circumstance, websites neglect to change the hostname, the content continues to be served, nevertheless there’s simply no hostname match up on the internet browser so simply no cookies plus broken CORS – and a lot of bigger internet sites use a different website to function ads/media along with a whitelist that doesn’t contain the additional dot

With over four,000 upvotes on Reddit, it’s probably that YouTube already is aware people have captured wind of the loophole. The oversight is most likely going become corrected at some point.

Outside of that, understand that ad earnings partially allows your favorite designers keep performing what they do. Ad blockers which trick remove those sources. The “proper” way of no more seeing ads is to subscribe to YouTube Premium, which you may possibly already know considering that the YouTube application relentlessly badgers people about any of it with maddening frequency.