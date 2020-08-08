There’s a potentially massive downside to Cowboys paying Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott # 4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field throughout heat up prior to the video game versus the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington,Texas (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys still require to extend quarterback Dak Prescott long-lasting, however doing so might spell difficulty for the group’s lineup structure method.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains in the special circumstance of playing under the franchise tag at football’s most important position, comparable to the Kirk Cousins issue that Washington skilled years back.

While the circumstance in Dallas will likely end with Prescott staying, the Cowboys must thoroughly think about economizing in settlements. Prescott is most likely to command upwards of $30 million annually with his next offer, however paying him excessive, or waiting up until Deshaun Watson indications, might increase his rate to the point that the Cowboys will be not able to manage their other crucial pieces.

The Cowboys are currently cap-strapped in the future, per Over the Cap, and re-signing Prescott will impede their capability to surround him with the weapons that he requires to make Dallas a title competitor.

While Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper are secured for the foreseeable future and CeeDee Lamb and Michael …