There’s a bright future for Karas and Armenian wines around the world! – Juliana Del Aguila Eurnekian – Armenian News

Juliana Del Aguila Eurnekian, the Owner and President of Karas Wines. Below is the full text of the interview:

Karas Wines held its first harvest-gathering event 10 years ago. What was the underlying ideology, and the objective behind starting your business?

The vision has always been to create a project with a social heart and thinking long-term. Eduardo Eurnekian, my uncle and founder of Karas, wanted to create a project that could create quality labor, impact positively in the economy and recover an industry that had been forgotten over time.

Being a wine lover and knowing the ancestral Armenian wine tradition, the idea of Karas started to become a reality.

Every endeavor that we make as a family has to impact positively where we are based, that’s one of our family’s and company’s most important values.

With that in mind, we work not only to make amazing wines that can represent Armenia around the world but also to be active participants of the rebirth of the Armenian viticulture.

We are very proud of what we’ve achieved in these 10 years and looking forward to the bright future ahead of us.

Why especially Karas, and what accounts for your choice of especially Armenia as the country to realize the vision of Karas Wine?

When we started dreaming about Karas, wine…