The first consultation chaired by the newly appointed Minister Armen Pambukhchyan took place on April 14 at the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The heads of different subdivisions of the structural-rescue service, SNCOs took part.

Minister A. Pambukhchyan presented his approaches to the procedure, instructed to strictly observe the internal disciplinary rules, to fulfill the assignments with quality, within the defined terms, to ensure accountability.

“We all have a duty to be sober, consistent, to reveal, to eliminate as much as possible the mistakes made by other people,” said the head of the department.

A. Pambukhchyan stressed the need to create a healthy work ethic, which will help increase work efficiency.

“I will do my best to ensure a competitive, fair atmosphere for all employees of the ministry. “There will be zero tolerance for illegal behavior,” he said.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations also informed that in the near future he will visit the regional rescue departments, will meet with the employees of different subdivisions of the ministry, to get acquainted with their problems, issues of concern, and to give appropriate solutions.

