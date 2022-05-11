“Gazprom Armenia” CJSC informs that in order to carry out planned works, on May 13, from 10:00 to 15:00, it will be stopped on Azatamartikner, Tumanyan, Vardanants streets, T. Mets avenue, Vanadzor city, Lori region. Gas supply to the gas consumers of the enclosed district տարբեր adjacent to various public facilities.

On May 13, from 09:00 to 18:00, gas consumers of Bagravan (Norshen), Aniavan (Ani station) of Ani community of Shirak region, Hatsashen, Zarinja, Nor Artik of Talin community of Aragatsotn region will be shut down. Gas supply to gas consumers of Tsamakasar settlements of Susar.

On May 13, from 10:00 to 18:00, the gas supply to the gas consumers of a part of Ddmashen settlement of Sjan community of Gegharkunik region will be stopped.