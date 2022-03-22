“Veolia Water” company informs its customers և consumers that due to planned works, this year The water supply to the following areas will be cut off on March 23 from 09.00 to 21.00 on March 24.

Vshtuni, Kh., Ajapnyak administrative district of Yerevan. Khachatryan street alleys, Halabyan, Shinararner, Arzumanyan, Estonian, Arakelyan, Janibekyan, Abelyan, Lyonyan, Parseghov, Leningradyan, Martirosyan, Melikyan, Chukhajyan, Gr. Sport, Terlemezyan, A. Sargsyan, Rostomyan, Mirakyan, Lukashin streets, private houses on Bashinjaghyan street, 1/3 Fuchik, Mikoyan 2, 2/2, 4/3, legal subscribers of Yeghvard highway, Halabyan street, Hronje station, Melkonyan “military school.

Yerevan, Malatia-Sebastia administrative district, Isakov avenue, Noy, Mush-Haghtanak districts, Z. Andranik district. A-1, A-2, A-3, B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4 residential masses, Regional, Hovnatan, A. Vegner, Kessab, Kuchak, Mirakyan, Otyan, M. Gosh, Jambuli, Batikyan, Voskanyan, D. Varuzhan, Malatia, Sheram, Babajanyan, Ohanov, Svachyan, Raffi, Monte Melkonyan, Gagarin, Israel Ori, Vantyan, Titov, Kurghinyan, Duryan, R. Melikyan streets, Sebastia, Tichina, Jivani, Mikayelyan, Tserentsi, Metsarents, Martikyan, V. Mamikonyan, Ara Manukyan, Shahumyan 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7 14th, 16th, 17th, 18th streets, dead-end alleys, Araratyan 1st-2nd blocks.

“Kilikia” beer factory in the Kentron administrative district of Yerevan.

Public subscribers of Tairov, Parakar villages of Armavir region;

Public subscribers of Argavand, Geghanist, Azatashen, Norabats, Getapnya, Arbat, Khachpar villages of Ararat region.

Zovuni village, Kotayk region.

The company apologizes to consumers for the inconvenience caused շնորհ thanks in advance for understanding.

Veolia Water CJSC