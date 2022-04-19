Applicants have the opportunity to take the university entrance exam twice from the next academic year. The settlement is envisaged by the latest change in the admission procedure.

Lusine Grigoryan, Acting Head of the Higher Postgraduate Vocational Education Department, and Karo Nasibyan, Deputy Director of the Assessment and Testing Center, spoke at a press conference held today at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports about other issues related to the admission process.

According to Lusine Grigoryan, the main change in the admission procedure refers exclusively to the process of organizing exams. The applicant will take the exam twice, in January-June of the same academic year. The entrance exam will be held only once, in the summer, after the entrance exams.

“There is often a misunderstanding in the sense that the competition for admission to universities will be organized twice. There is no such thing. With the change made in the order, from next year it is possible to pass the joint exam twice. The competition, as usual, will be once a summer, after the end of the entrance exams, until July 15, the results of the entrance competition will be summarized. “During the competition, the highest score of the applicant from the exam in the same subject will be taken into account,” Lusine Grigoryan explained.

There will be no oral exams

With the next change in the order, starting from this year, the types of entrance exams will be the joint intra-university exams, in contrast to the previous regulation, when joint, intra-university focused (oral) exams were defined.

“Intra-university exams are mainly exams in the field of art, which are organized and conducted by universities. “Joint exams are traditionally exams in general education, which are organized and carried out by the Assessment and Testing Center,” said Lusine Grigoryan. According to him, like last year, this year the admission will be organized on the principle of one university, one profession. In other words, at the time of registration, the applicant will be able to choose only one specialty of one university with a paid-free system. After the end of the entrance exams հետո After summarizing the results of the main stage of the entrance exam, according to the vacancies, an additional or second stage of the entrance exam will be announced, which can be attended by the applicants who dropped out of the main stage competition.

Previously organized oral examinations for university admission will not be any more, they have been canceled or replaced by written examinations.

“Previously, applicants took oral exams in Armenian and foreign languages. There will be no more oral exams! “We also refused to take the journalism creative work, the oral skills exams,” said Karo Nasibyan, the deputy director of the ATC.

Applicants will take two exams

As a common approach, it is stipulated that upon admission to a university, all applicants, regardless of the chosen university or profession, will take two exams.

“The number of joint exams has been set at two. “Previously, graduates took one, two or three exams depending on the university or profession, but from this year, applicants can be admitted to the university only after two exams,” said Karo Nasibyan.

Moreover, the same exams have been set for the same profession in different universities, again taking into account the priority of ensuring a common approach.

The online registration of applicants will end on May 10

According to the Deputy Director of GTC, in order to participate in the joint in-university exams, the applicants must fill in the application form online on the dimord.am website by May 10. Graduates of foreign educational institutions ները This year’s demobilization can be registered later, from June 26 to July 1.

At this stage, until May 15, this year’s graduates, the graduates of previous years, as well as the graduates of the primary, secondary vocational educational institutions of the 2021-2022 academic year can apply. According to Karo Nasibyan, applicants can count on the support of their school administration when filling out the application. School principals have already been informed about the process of filling out admission applications and can assist the applicant. Graduates from previous years, as well as graduates from colleges and colleges this year, can receive support by applying to the appropriate schools set aside for this purpose.

About the next steps

Touching upon the preparations for the entrance exams, Karo Nasibyan noted that the representatives of the Assessment and Testing Center presented in detail the changes of the new order during the regional tours. The video telling about the registration, the list of universities և specialties, the admission procedure is posted on dimord.am website, after getting acquainted with which the applicant can take all the next steps.

The speaker also reminds that until the last day of the application deadline, May 10, the applicant can change the “preferred university” profession in the online application.

Required documents:

For the admission application, it is necessary to submit the electronic version of the 3 × 4 photo, a copy of the passport or birth certificate, the 1500 (one thousand five hundred) AMD coupon transferred for each exam to the 900018003401 account of the Assessment and Testing Center at the RA Ministry of Finance. Applicants taking the in-university exam transfer the mentioned amount to the account of the respective university.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION OF THE MINISTRY OF KGB