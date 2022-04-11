“Electric Networks of Armenia” Closed Joint-Stock Company informs that on April 11 the electricity supply to the following addresses will be temporarily suspended in order to carry out planned repairs:



In the city of Yerevan:

10: 00-16: 00 Nor Nork 5th bell: Mikoyan str. 8 building, Nor Nork 7th bell: H ․ Avetisyan str. 4 building, Avan, Acharyan str. 15 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers,

11: 00-16: 00 Khorenatsi 2nd lane. 1-150 own houses,

11: 00-17: 00 “Renaissance” restaurant, Arshakunyats ave ․ 75 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Keru str. 52/1, 58 buildings, Duman str. 51, 53, 67/3 buildings և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Komitas ave. 27–35 / A buildings և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Komitas ave. 1, 1 / 2-1 / 6, 1/11 buildings, Bakunts str. 2, 4 buildings, Hakobyan str. 4 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Davit Anhaght str. 12 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Nazarbekyan str. 31, 31a buildings և adjacent non-resident subscribers,



In Ararat region:

10: 00-13: 00 Norabats village partially,

10: 30-16: 00 Kanachut և Dalar villages partially,



In Vayots Dzor region:

10: 00-12: 00 Vayk city: Myasnikyan, Vardadzor, Shahumyan, Teryan, Alaverdyan, Kamo, Yeritasardakan streets partially մասն Partly on Jermuk highway, “Telecom Armenia”, “VivaCell-MTS”, “Ucom” և “Television station” non-resident -subscribers,

11: 00-15: 00 Getap village partially,



In Kotayk region:

11: 00-17: 00 Geghashen և Kotayk villages partially, Dzoraghbyur և Jrvezh summer houses partially, Abovyan city, Hanrapetutyan str. 26 և 3 buildings, Yeghvard, Zoravan, Aragyugh, Saralanj, Medical communities in their entirety, Antantnesutyun district ոչ adjacent non-resident subscribers, “Progress Agro” LLC, Yeghvard wine factory, “VivaCell-MTS”, “Ucom” companies Nairi Hospital, “Yeghvard Flour Mill” LLC, Nairi Police Department, State Security, Passport Department, Yeghvard Military Commissariat, Yeghvard Municipality, Yeghvard Gas Station, Yeghvard Schools Nos. 1, 2, 3, “ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank” Company , “Haypost” Nairi branch, cadastre committee “Yeghvard” service office, Pension fund, “Elita” LLC,



In Lori region:

11: 00-17: 00 Jrashen և Lernavan villages,



In Shirak region:

11: 00-16: 00 Gyumri city: Manushyan, Koshtoyan վերջ end of Savoyan streets, area adjacent to the former Polytechnic Institute, “Fantans” և “Militia” cottage settlements տարած Adjacent areas of the maternity hospital.

You can call 1-80 և 0 8000 0 180 24 hours a day regarding consumed electricity, outages, your rights or responsibilities, as well as other issues.