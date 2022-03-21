For the purpose of carrying out planned repair works.
Home Top Stories There will be no electricity in most of the regions
There will be no electricity in most of the regions
ByHaris Hays
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
There is no alternative to the realization of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, the issue...
The "Hayastan" և "I have honor" factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia have issued a joint statement on the Artsakh...
Kylie Jenner Announces That Her 2 Baby Isn’t Named Wolf Anymore
Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have given their baby kid a new name. On Monday, the beauty entrepreneur turned to Instagram to inform...
Boeing 737 Crashes At 350MPH Killing All 132 Passengers
On March 21, a Boeing 737 jet carrying 132 passengers crashed in China's Guangxi region early in the afternoon. While the exact number of...
Horns will be tested in different administrative districts of Yerevan
Horns will be tested in Davtashen, Erebuni, Nubarashen և Shengavit administrative districts from March 22 to 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is asked not...
Matt Ryan Traded To Atlanta Falcons And Colts Reach 2 Year Contract With Mariota
The Colts acquired veteran Falcons great Matt Ryan in exchange for a 2022 third-round draught selection on Monday, in yet another big-name quarterback trade. ...