The march announced by the opposition politician Arthur Vanetsyan started from Freedom Square. Many citizens pass through the central streets of the capital, raising their voices in protest.

During the march, the journalists asked Artur Vanetsyan if there were many allegations that Nikol Pashinyan would not stop at anything to keep power.

“There will be more protests in the coming days, our compatriots will take to the streets more, we will have the critical mass on the street, against which the government can not resist. Pashinyan can not use force against the people when there is the number we expect, especially when we see how people’s attitudes have changed.

As for the fact that Nikol Pashinyan will not stop at anything, believe me, we have nothing to lose. We have lost the most precious և we continue to lose. “We have lost a part of our homeland, we are losing certain parts, we have lost our rest, we have lost the security of our country, we have lost our children, what is it about?” Said Arthur Vanetsyan.