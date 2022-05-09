On May 9, the Armenian people celebrated the triple holiday – the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the anniversary of the liberation of Shushi and the establishment of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Today is the day of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. A victory, which is carried by the Armenian nation, proving its “patriotism” and its professionalism in martial arts in that war.

Today is also the day of Shushi liberation. The Shushi, which today again appeared under the yoke of the enemy.

We lived thirty years of independence dreaming. The achievement of full national independence on the battlefield had overwhelmed us with irresponsible self-confidence, as a result of which we lost the sense of reality.

And now that we have lost most of Artsakh and found ourselves under regular invasion threats from the enemy, will we continue in the same spirit?

Of course, the defeated authorities must leave the day before, and the future authorities will never have the right to repeat the mistakes made in the past.

Any person who considers himself an Armenian must finally realize that the existing problems belong to each of us, we must fight against them together.

Our people, during its millennial history, have lived under the yoke of different empires for more than 1600 years. We know a simple truth from our history ․ In whatever period of history we have been divided, instead of cooperating we have insidiously competed against each other, we have always lost, been persecuted and robbed.

The last war was a lesson we seem to have learned a long time ago: no one can fully protect us from the next possible genocide if we do not put our trust in God’s own strength.

We must finally understand that the world will not help us if we are not able to defend ourselves ․ they will neither hear nor see nor help us. Congratulations on the May 9 triple holiday.

This day is a day of victories.

There will be an awakening.

Executive body of “Zartonk” National Christian Party