The resistance march reached the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office to express support to the parents and relatives of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war, who demand that the Prosecutor General criminalize Nikol Pashinyan.

“Your demands are also our demands, we will be completely consistent in their implementation,” addressing the parents, said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction.

The deputy of the same faction, lawyer Aram Vardjanyan addressed his words to the parents.

“I bow to you, I know that your demand is not politics, it is justice. You are the parents of heroes. “Whatever we do, we will not be even one meter closer to the heroism that the hero boys did,” said Aram Vardjanyan.

Referring to the demand of the parents of the killed heroes to prosecute and detain Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition figure mentioned that he and a group of lawyers had submitted a report on the crime a year ago. There is no problem from a legal point of view, but there is a problem of expressing political will.

“Political will to initiate a criminal case against a person who can say that thousands of soldiers gave their lives” for nothing “, political will to prosecute him,” said Vardjanyan.

He added that he does not want to politicize the issue, but if there was another government in the country, the real circumstances and culprits of the soldiers’ deaths would be revealed, the suspicious episodes of the 44-day war would be revealed.

“I do not want to politicize it in any way, but if the government in Armenia had changed, the Kocharyans and other similar people could not have examined the circumstances of the 44-day war, in the conditions of which there will be no revelation.

“That is why there will be a change of government, there will be a revelation, the guilty will be punished,” said Aram Vardjanyan.