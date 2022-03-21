Today, due to heavy snowfall in the community of Emishchan, Martuni region, the roof of a residential house partially collapsed due to heavy snowfall, the Artsakh State Emergency Situations Ministry reports.

The owners, the elderly couple, were taken to a safe place by the villagers. There are no casualties.

The next alarm of the collapse was received today at around 12:10. Due to heavy snowfall in Tsovategh community of Martuni region, the roof of a residential house partially collapsed. There are no casualties.

The roof of 3 cattle farms collapsed at the seashore. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The reports on the mentioned alarms were transferred to the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Martuni Region Emergency Situations Department.

The lives and health of the population are not endangered.